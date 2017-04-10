Review: St. Petersburg-set 'Gifted' a charming child prodigy tale
I'm a sucker for movies about child prodigies: Searching for Bobby Fischer, Little Man Tate, anything about boundless young intellect unleashed, hopefully not at childhood's expense. Marc Webb's Gifted reaches that upper percentile of prodigy flicks for about an hour until becoming a child custody movie, which really aren't about the kids.
