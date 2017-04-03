Report: Botulism likely killed St....

17 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An independent investigation into the die-off of pelicans at Coffee Pot Bayou and a lake near Rivera Bay in January concluded that water temperatures, oversaturation of nutrients in the water ecosystem and the reemergence of a powerful neurotoxin likely contributed to the deaths of 70 birds and sickened many others.

