Police seek help identifying young woman found in north St. Petersburg
Police found this girl "confused and lost" near the corner of 42nd Avenue North and 3rd Street and are seeking help identifying her. [Courtesy of St. Petersburg Police Department] St. Petersburg police are asking for help identifying a young woman who was wandering north St. Petersburg "confused and lost."
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Apr 21
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC