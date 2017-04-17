Pinellas unveils plans for a new middle school in St. Petersburg
Pinellas County school officials have unveiled plans for a new St. Petersburg middle school that would open in 2021 with involvement from the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg. The facility would be located on the now-vacant site of the former Riviera Middle School, which the district closed in 2008 and later razed.
