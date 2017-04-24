Permitting review for $38M Ciel Apartments
Permits are in for review for the 400-unit Ciel Apartments planned near the Florida Blue Deerwood Campus in Southside. The city is reviewing applications for the $38 million construction project at 4929 Skyway Drive, at northeast Butler and Southside boulevards.
