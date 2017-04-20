Nursing Homes Warn State Lawmakers th...

Nursing Homes Warn State Lawmakers that Approving Senate PPS Proposal

Nursing Homes Warn State Lawmakers that Approving Senate PPS Proposal will Cost Pinellas County Homes $13 Million; Threaten High-Quality Care WHO: Kip Corriveau, Director of Mission at Bon Secours St. Petersburg Health System Peter Crosa, Bon Secours Board Member Monsignor Robert C. Gibbons, St. Paul Catholic Church Rob Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer, Menorah Manor Kent L. McRae, President/CEO, Mease Manor WHAT: Nursing Homes Warn State Lawmakers that Approving Senate PPS Proposal will Cost Pinellas County Homes more than $13 Million; Threaten High Quality Care WHY: Bon Secours Maria Manor, with other nursing homes from around Pinellas County, will gather to warn lawmakers against approving the Prospective Payment System model that is currently included in the Florida Senate budget.

