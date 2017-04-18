Nursing home against proposed Medicaid changes
Ownership at Bon Secours said a new proposal by the state senate on how nursing homes are reimbursed by Medicaid will tremendously hurt how they operate. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC