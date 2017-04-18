Now it's Pinellas County's turn to wrestle with $14 million extra for St. Petersburg's Pier District
The City Council's prolonged discussion Thursday night to formally request that Pinellas County allot an additional $14 million to the Pier District, downtown transportation and parking eventually ended with a compromise that passed by a vote of 5-3. The next vote might not be any easier: Will the council's carefully crafted resolution persuade the Pinellas County Commission to dedicate even more money to the already $66 million project? There is some support on the commission for doing so.
