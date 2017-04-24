News 9 mins ago 11:55 a.m.Holocaust s...

News 9 mins ago 11:55 a.m.Holocaust survivors remembered today in St. Petersburg

The names of Jews killed in the Holocaust are being read at the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg. WTSP photo It's happening right now through 5 p.m. in observance of Yom HaShoah.

