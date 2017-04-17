News 8 mins ago 9:21 a.m.New Port Richey man charged in weekend shooting death
St. Petersburg Police arrested Jermaine L. Bradford, 34, of New Port Richey, in connection with the incident that left Hall, 37, of St. Pete dead of multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
