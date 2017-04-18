News 4 mins ago 12:32 a.m.St. Petersburg police seeking missing man
St. Petersburg police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for two months. Rodney Vincent was last seen in February and we were notified that he was missing in March.
