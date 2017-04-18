News 39 mins ago 12:39 p.m.People rescued from burning sailboat off Coquina Key
St. Petersburg Fire Rescue reported that one woman received 1st and 2nd degree burns to 15 percent of her body from the fire which was reported around 11:35 a.m. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that the woman was transported to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert. SPFR is currently working the fire on the boat which was anchored 50 to 70 feet offshore on Tampa Bay.
