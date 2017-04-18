News 39 mins ago 12:39 p.m.People res...

News 39 mins ago 12:39 p.m.People rescued from burning sailboat off Coquina Key

12 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue reported that one woman received 1st and 2nd degree burns to 15 percent of her body from the fire which was reported around 11:35 a.m. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that the woman was transported to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert. SPFR is currently working the fire on the boat which was anchored 50 to 70 feet offshore on Tampa Bay.

