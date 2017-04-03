News 13 mins ago 8:26 a.m.Explosion reported in Russian subway
An explosion rocked a subway station Monday in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, and the Russian news agency Tass reported that several people were injured. A spokesman for the regional department of Russia's Emergencies Ministry told the news agency it was checking reports on the smoke in the metro.
