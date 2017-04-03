News 13 mins ago 8:26 a.m.Explosion r...

News 13 mins ago 8:26 a.m.Explosion reported in Russian subway

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

An explosion rocked a subway station Monday in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, and the Russian news agency Tass reported that several people were injured. A spokesman for the regional department of Russia's Emergencies Ministry told the news agency it was checking reports on the smoke in the metro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) Sun anonymous 232
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Mar 27 jessica 27
News Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08) Mar 25 CJ_McLain 61
New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14) Mar 22 Awful 6
Leave floriduh Mar 21 USA lady 4
psychedelics Mar 21 USA lady 3
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at April 03 at 4:10AM EDT

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC