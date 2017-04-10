News 12 mins ago 9:08 a.m.Homeless ma...

News 12 mins ago 9:08 a.m.Homeless man linked to attempted sexual battery

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Detectives have placed additional charges of attempted battery and attempted sexual battery on an inmate awaiting trial for burglary and grand theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete 2 hr resident 1
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Apr 11 Big 3
The peeper by the pier... Apr 10 Nomorecreeps 1
coffee (Dec '13) Apr 2 anonymous 232
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Mar 27 jessica 27
News Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08) Mar 25 CJ_McLain 61
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC