Movies in the Park series continues in St. Petersburg
Free film classics and music will be presented each Thursday evening in May on the waterfront in North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. The movies and music events are produced by St. Petersburg Preservation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC