MFA St. Pete to display Dorothy Height's Hats
Dr. Dorothy Height selected this hat for the reception in the Capitol honoring her with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2004. ST. PETERSBURG - Dorothy Height's Hats, a new exhibit will be displayed April 29-July 23 in the second-floor gallery at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
