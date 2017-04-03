Man dies in fire at St. Petersburg apartment

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews, responding to a call of an unresponsive person around 10:45 p.m., observed smoke coming from the second floor of an apartment building at 3301 58th Ave S. Rescue crews made it into the apartment and tried to treat the unidentified man, officials said. He was then transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he died a short time later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.