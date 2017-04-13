Lowell mom misses flight, blames TSA holdup over breast milk
A Lowell mother wants answers after she says the Transportation Security Administration in Florida made her family miss their flight back to Grand Rapids because of her breast milk. Stacie Vroman said she prepared for the trip with two bottles of breast milk that met TSA regulations, but she never expected the impending nightmare when she reached the security checkpoint.
