Lowell mom misses flight, blames TSA ...

Lowell mom misses flight, blames TSA holdup over breast milk

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

A Lowell mother wants answers after she says the Transportation Security Administration in Florida made her family miss their flight back to Grand Rapids because of her breast milk. Stacie Vroman said she prepared for the trip with two bottles of breast milk that met TSA regulations, but she never expected the impending nightmare when she reached the security checkpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Tue Big 3
The peeper by the pier... Apr 10 Nomorecreeps 1
coffee (Dec '13) Apr 2 anonymous 232
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Mar 27 jessica 27
News Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08) Mar 25 CJ_McLain 61
New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14) Mar 22 Awful 6
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC