Large brush fire blocking and slowing traffic at Interstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a brush fire is blocking traffic in the area of Gandy Boulevard and Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg. FHP said the fire is blocking Gandy in both directions along with exit ramps at I-275.
