JWB celebrates social service professionals who put kids first

Cooperman-Bogue Award winners, from left, are Latoya Jordan, Martha Kamagwera, JWB CEO Dr. Marcie Biddleman, Heather O'Keefe and Trudy Burch. ST. PETERSBURG - A sold-out crowd of more than 500 gathered for the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County's 23rd annual Cooperman-Bogue KidsFirst Awards Luncheon March 10 at the Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park in St. Petersburg.

