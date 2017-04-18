Indiana developer plans apartments in Seminole Heights, St. Petersburg's Edge District
Milhaus, an Indianapolis-based developer of multi-family housing, plans this $20 million apartment project in Tampa's Seminole Heights area. [Rendering courtesy of Dwell Design Studio] An Indiana-based apartment developer is making is first foray into Florida with projects in two of Tampa Bay's trendiest areas.
