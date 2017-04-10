Historian at USF St. Petersburg faces charges after recovery of child porn, bestiality images
James Schnur, 51, of Seminole, faces charges in connection with images recovered from his computer. [Pinellas County Sheriff's Office] A special collections librarian and historian at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg faces child pornography and other charges after detectives recovered illegal images on his computer, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
