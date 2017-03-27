Help us feed Tampa Bay's hungry...
As many as 250,000 children in our area suffer from hunger and the problem is especially critical during the summer months, because they're not getting meals at school. Pick up a large collection box and smaller transport boxes from Feeding Tampa Bay at 4702 Transport Drive, Building 6, Tampa or from 10News at 11450 Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
