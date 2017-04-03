Former officers say CentCom's next step is waiting on Russian response to missile attack
Officials at U.S. Central Command in Tampa, architects of the Tomahawk cruise missile attack on a Syrian airbase Thursday, are waiting to see how the Syrians and their Russian and Iranian allies will react. The attack plan likely was drawn up by CentCom under the Obama administration, which - like President Donald Trump this week - faced its own decision about whether to retaliate against Syria's use of deadly chemical weapons, one analyst told the Tampa Bay Times.
