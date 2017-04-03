Former Marine dog handler visits Jazzy, but knows he can't have her again
For Nathan Naumann, a former Marine bomb-dog handler, it was a long trip for a short visit with the animal he loves. Naumann now realizes he will never have Jazzy back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC