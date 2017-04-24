For the 30th anniversary of 'Spaceballs', 5 more epic parodies to watch
I'm talking about Spaceballs , the part in which a small space creature rips through John Hurt's chest and starts singing, "Hello, my baby, hello, my honey, hello, my ragtime gal." I've since seen Alien and just about every movie referenced in Mel Brooks' epic parody of Star Wars , but even without that helpful context, Spaceballs stands on its own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L coincidences
|5 hr
|anonymous
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|anonymous
|235
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Apr 21
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC