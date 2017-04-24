For the 30th anniversary of 'Spaceballs', 5 more epic parodies to watch

I'm talking about Spaceballs , the part in which a small space creature rips through John Hurt's chest and starts singing, "Hello, my baby, hello, my honey, hello, my ragtime gal." I've since seen Alien and just about every movie referenced in Mel Brooks' epic parody of Star Wars , but even without that helpful context, Spaceballs stands on its own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.