Fermenting: an old food technique tha...

Fermenting: an old food technique that's trending in Tampa Bay

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Most of us know that wine and beer are fermented. Yogurt and some cheese, too. But the notion of wild fermentation - the act of creating ideal conditions for bacteria then sitting back and letting them work their magic on food or drink - is trending in the Tampa Bay area, spawning new businesses and growth opportunities for existing ones, as well as cooking classes and festivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering 20 hr PMawyer 1
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Fri Not a Democrat 1
Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16) Apr 21 Musikologist 3
News McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete Apr 14 resident 1
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Apr 11 Big 3
The peeper by the pier... Apr 10 Nomorecreeps 1
coffee (Dec '13) Apr 2 anonymous 232
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at April 24 at 3:33AM EDT

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,434 • Total comments across all topics: 280,520,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC