Fermenting: an old food technique that's trending in Tampa Bay
Most of us know that wine and beer are fermented. Yogurt and some cheese, too. But the notion of wild fermentation - the act of creating ideal conditions for bacteria then sitting back and letting them work their magic on food or drink - is trending in the Tampa Bay area, spawning new businesses and growth opportunities for existing ones, as well as cooking classes and festivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|20 hr
|PMawyer
|1
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Fri
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Apr 21
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC