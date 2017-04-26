FeaturesStars shine in St. Petersburg for Sunscreen Film Festival
Award winning actors Dylan McDermott and Joe Pantoliano walked the red carpet outside the Palladium Theater before the opening night feature Blind co-starring McDermott. Yet the most photographed celebrity on the red carpet may have been Apple, a miniature horse led by Castille Landon, director of Sunday's closing film Albion: The Enchanted Stallion .
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L coincidences
|Wed
|anonymous
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 26
|anonymous
|235
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Apr 21
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC