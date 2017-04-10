Father: 5-year-old son killed in St. ...

Father: 5-year-old son killed in St. Petersburg house fire was playing with lighter

When Robert Vann awoke to the smell of smoke and a blaring fire alarm Tuesday, he said he had no idea what started the blaze that would kill his 5-year-old son. His 4-year-old daughter, the father said, would later tell him she saw her brother Hassan Jerome Vann, 5, playing with a lighter in his bedroom.

