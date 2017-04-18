Fans eye museum for Kerouac's final home
The king of the Beat Generation spent the final years of his life in St. Petersburg. Jack Kerouac lived next door before purchasing the brick residence at 5169 10th Ave. N. An effort to turn that Disston Heights property into a museum is gaining steam.
