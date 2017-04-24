Editorial: TBARTA bill back on track
The Florida Senate gave a vital boost Thursday to Tampa Bay's efforts to modernize its outdated and inefficient transportation system. The Senate reworked a bill to put the region on stronger footing to address its transportation problems, from chronic road congestion and poor mass transit to the lack of regional commuting options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L coincidences
|Wed
|anonymous
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Wed
|anonymous
|235
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Apr 21
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC