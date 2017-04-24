Editorial: Moving Pinellas principal ...

Editorial: Moving Pinellas principal after racial remark was correct

13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The principal of a south St. Petersburg elementary school who sent a racially inappropriate directive to her staff was quickly moved out of the school, the right outcome and a reminder that words matter. Christine Hoffman, who was promoted this year from assistant principal at Campbell Park Elementary, told the staff of the predominantly black school that when creating classroom rosters, "white students should be in the same class," along with other instructions about combining students with a mix of reading skills and an equal number of boys and girls.

