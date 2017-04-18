Dancing and donating at Equality Florida gala
More than 600 people gathered in Mahaffey Theater to celebrate progress and prepare for more hard work at Equality Florida's St. Pete Gala. "Here's my charge to everybody: Understand we need each other now more than ever," said Nadine Smith , CEO and founder of the state organization dedicated to ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
