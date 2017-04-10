Crime and Public Safety: Seven Arrested At County Park for Lewd, Indecent Activities

Hillsborough County Sheriff Office's detectives see no shortage of crime that keeps them busy, but the recent arrest of seven men between the ages 55 and 84 for lewdness at a County Park in Ruskin is definitely one for the books. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Debbie Carter, detectives from the Special Investigation Division, Selective Operations Section conducted undercover operation at Heritage Park in Sun City in southern Hillsborough County.

