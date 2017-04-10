Crime and Public Safety: Seven Arrested At County Park for Lewd, Indecent Activities
Hillsborough County Sheriff Office's detectives see no shortage of crime that keeps them busy, but the recent arrest of seven men between the ages 55 and 84 for lewdness at a County Park in Ruskin is definitely one for the books. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Debbie Carter, detectives from the Special Investigation Division, Selective Operations Section conducted undercover operation at Heritage Park in Sun City in southern Hillsborough County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osprey Observer.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Mon
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC