Crime 25 mins ago 2:59 p.m.Woman's body found in creek
More than 40 firearms were stolen from a gun store and the Hillsborough County sheriff is looking for the suspects. St. Petersburg police detectives are working to identify the body of a woman who was found in a creek Saturday.
