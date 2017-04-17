Content Critical completes SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA assessment;...
Content Critical Solutions , a leading provider of mission-critical business communications services, announces completion of a third party audit attesting to its achievement of the demanding requirements of the SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA data security standards. The rigorous examinations that led to the achievements were administered by the professional IT assurance and compliance staff at 360 Advanced , a respected national Qualified Security Assessor, HITRUST CSF Assessor and CPA firm based in St. Petersburg, FL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Fri
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC