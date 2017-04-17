Content Critical completes SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA assessment;...

Content Critical Solutions , a leading provider of mission-critical business communications services, announces completion of a third party audit attesting to its achievement of the demanding requirements of the SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA data security standards. The rigorous examinations that led to the achievements were administered by the professional IT assurance and compliance staff at 360 Advanced , a respected national Qualified Security Assessor, HITRUST CSF Assessor and CPA firm based in St. Petersburg, FL.

