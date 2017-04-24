Community 4 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Tampa hosts Dragon Boat races on Saturday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay has all sorts of fun activities to enjoy around the water and on Saturday hundreds of paddles will churn the waters of the Garrison Channel in Tampa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L coincidences
|19 hr
|anonymous
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|20 hr
|anonymous
|235
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Apr 21
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC