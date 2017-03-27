Come one come all and get your picture with the Easter Bunny

Kids and parents can meet the Bunny, Wednesday to Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. - Lenten Service and Lunch at Summerside Presbyterian Church, 130 Victoria Rd. $5 donation for Summerside & Area Christian Council Student Bursary, at 12 noon, March 31. ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.