Clearwater PD sets record during Operation Medicine Cabinet

Clearwater PD sets record during Operation Medicine Cabinet

46 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement agencies hosted the 19th annual Operation Medicine Cabinet April 29, collecting nearly 2,203 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications. Clearwater PD collected the most, a record-setting 1,813 pounds.

