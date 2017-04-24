Clearwater PD sets record during Operation Medicine Cabinet
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and local law enforcement agencies hosted the 19th annual Operation Medicine Cabinet April 29, collecting nearly 2,203 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications. Clearwater PD collected the most, a record-setting 1,813 pounds.
