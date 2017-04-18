Clearwater men charged with racketeering
Tampa Bay Newspapers story from 21 hrs ago
Two Clearwater men are facing racketeering charges because of a multi-agency investigation into complaints received against their boat building business. Justin Edwin Belz, 25, and Andrew Christopher Reeves Biddle II, 47, were found to have engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity while operating Calypso Skiff LLC, according to a media release from Pinellas County.
#1 1 hr ago
2014....have they connected the dots on this yet? How could they have started the business down here in 2015 with the FBI investigating?
https://www.google.com/amp/www.nj.com/article...
