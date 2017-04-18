Clearwater men charged with racketeering

Clearwater men charged with racketeering

There are 1 comment on the Tampa Bay Newspapers story from 21 hrs ago, titled Clearwater men charged with racketeering. In it, Tampa Bay Newspapers reports that:

Two Clearwater men are facing racketeering charges because of a multi-agency investigation into complaints received against their boat building business. Justin Edwin Belz, 25, and Andrew Christopher Reeves Biddle II, 47, were found to have engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity while operating Calypso Skiff LLC, according to a media release from Pinellas County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
PMawyer

Largo, FL

#1 1 hr ago
2014....have they connected the dots on this yet? How could they have started the business down here in 2015 with the FBI investigating?

https://www.google.com/amp/www.nj.com/article...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes Fri Not a Democrat 1
Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16) Fri Musikologist 3
News McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete Apr 14 resident 1
News Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14) Apr 11 Big 3
The peeper by the pier... Apr 10 Nomorecreeps 1
coffee (Dec '13) Apr 2 anonymous 232
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,050 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC