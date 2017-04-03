Catching up with Pinellas Park's Boo ...

Catching up with Pinellas Park's Boo Ehrsam

14 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

While the city has earned a reputation as a haven for all things creative lately, longtime resident Boo Ehrsam has spent the past few decades building a name for herself as an artist, author and performer. She's excited to see the rise of the Pinellas Arts Village, which has popped up within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard with assistance from the city over the past year and a half.

