Battle over large new homes expands to St. Petersburg's Kenwood neighborhood
As St. Petersburg considers major changes to its zoning rules, city staffers find themselves between a rock and a hard place. Residents of Historic Kenwood are the latest group to weigh in on the proposed changes, which they say wouldn't do enough to protect an area known for its cozy bungalows from being overrun with huge, boxy structures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The peeper by the pier...
|Mon
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 6
|Jerralyn and Tiffany
|2
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC