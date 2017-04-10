Battle over large new homes expands t...

Battle over large new homes expands to St. Petersburg's Kenwood neighborhood

As St. Petersburg considers major changes to its zoning rules, city staffers find themselves between a rock and a hard place. Residents of Historic Kenwood are the latest group to weigh in on the proposed changes, which they say wouldn't do enough to protect an area known for its cozy bungalows from being overrun with huge, boxy structures.

