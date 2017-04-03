At least 10 killed, 50 hurt as blast hits St. Petersburg, Russia, metro station
In this grab taken from AP video, Russian police officer, left, and people walk past the damaged train at the Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Sun
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC