Art Planner: Three artists to see as Mainsail Art Festival returns to Vinoy Park
W hile art festivals have begun to regularly sprout up in St. Petersburg, none can boast the longevity of Mainsail . The show Saturday and Sunday at Vinoy Park will mark the juried festival's 42nd year showcasing the cream of the crop of local and national artists working in fine art and fine craft.
