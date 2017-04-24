Art Planner: Contemporary fiber art showcase, Construct celebrates architectural art
Fiber arts are the star of the new exhibition opening Friday at Florida CraftArt in St. Petersburg. Don't expect to find your granny's crocheted afghans here; Contemporary Fiber in Florida showcases work by Florida artists who take contemporary, innovative approaches to fiber art and fresh interpretations of the traditional types.
