Are you recycling all wrong??
For some of you, taking out the trash and bringing your recycling to the curb is part of your weekly routine in the morning, but you're probably doing it all wrong! You separate the plastic, paper, cardboard and glass from your regular trash and you put it in a special bin. Seems simple, but it's not that easy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|Apr 21
|Not a Democrat
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Apr 21
|Musikologist
|3
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC