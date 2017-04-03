Architecture graduate celebrates her ...

Architecture graduate celebrates her first year living in a tiny home she built herself

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Inhabitat

Most architecture graduates daydream about creating larger-than-life buildings - but 27-year-old Stephanie Henschen is celebrating her first year living in a tiny home she designed and built herself. The University of South Florida grad student spent 10 months building the home for her thesis project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) Apr 2 anonymous 232
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Mar 29 Oh yeah 19
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Mar 27 jessica 27
News Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08) Mar 25 CJ_McLain 61
New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14) Mar 22 Awful 6
Leave floriduh Mar 21 USA lady 4
psychedelics Mar 21 USA lady 3
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pinellas County was issued at April 06 at 5:13AM EDT

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,087,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC