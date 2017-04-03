Architecture graduate celebrates her first year living in a tiny home she built herself
Most architecture graduates daydream about creating larger-than-life buildings - but 27-year-old Stephanie Henschen is celebrating her first year living in a tiny home she designed and built herself. The University of South Florida grad student spent 10 months building the home for her thesis project.
