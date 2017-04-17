American Stage in the Park presents Hairspray
Starring in the American Stage in the Park production of 'Hairspray' are, from left, Scott Daniel as Corny Collins, Alison Burns as Velma Von Tussle, Meredith Pughe as Amber Von Tussle, Matthew McGee as Edna Turnblad, David Michael Bevis as Link Larkin, Allyson Pace as Tracy Turnblad, Nia Jamison-Sissle as Little Inez, Jayne Trinette as Motormouth Maybelle and Deejay Young as Seaweed J. Stubbs. The production runs April 19 through May 14. ST.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr 14
|resident
|1
|Rhonda Davis has been appointed Spa Director at... (Mar '14)
|Apr 11
|Big
|3
|The peeper by the pier...
|Apr 10
|Nomorecreeps
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|anonymous
|232
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Oh yeah
|19
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC