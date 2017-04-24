ADL: Anti-Semitic Incidents Spiking In Arizona; Is There a Trump Bump?

Over the past few months, it's felt like there's been one news story after another that makes us stop and think, "Huh? And new data released today by the Anti-Defamation League confirms that there has, in fact, been a spike in anti-Semitic incidents recently, both in Arizona and nationwide. During the first quarter of 2017, Arizona saw 10 documented occurrences of anti-Semitic harassment - twice the number of incidents that took place during all of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.