Women in U.S. sacrifice day's pay in anti-Trump protests

Women demonstrated across the United States on Wednesday in favor of economic equality and against President Donald Trump's policies on abortion and healthcare for "A Day Without a Woman," some skipping work or boycotting stores. Looking to seize upon the momentum of the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, the day after Trump's inauguration, the one-day protest coincides with International Women's Day with events in more than 50 countries, organizers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.