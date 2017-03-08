Women in U.S. sacrifice day's pay in ...

Women in U.S. sacrifice day's pay in anti-Trump protests

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Women demonstrated across the United States on Wednesday in favor of economic equality and against President Donald Trump's policies on abortion and healthcare for "A Day Without a Woman," some skipping work or boycotting stores. Looking to seize upon the momentum of the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, the day after Trump's inauguration, the one-day protest coincides with International Women's Day with events in more than 50 countries, organizers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leave floriduh Tue CNN is fake news 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay Tue A fish 1
News Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d Tue CNN is fake news 1
coffee (Dec '13) Mar 5 anonymous 227
psychedelics Mar 1 Andros 2
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,... Feb 17 Bob Kodex 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC